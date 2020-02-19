Late Sr. Mary Martin, Chapel View, the Moyners, Clonmore

The death occurred of Sr. Mary Martin on January 12 in the loving care of the Sisters of Mercy in Fishguard. Sr. Mary was the last member of the Martin family.

Sr. Mary was born on May 12, 1927, the 5th child of Michael and Mary Martin of Chapel View, the Moyners, Clonmore.

Mary was educated in Clonmore N.S. and then went on to secondary school in Templemore.

On completion of her education, Mary answered the call to religious life and left Ireland on January 30, 1945, entering the Convent of Mercy in Birmingham along with 6 other local girls.

At first Sr. Mary worked in an orphanage in Birmingham. She later got her teaching degree and taught in Wolverhampton and Canterbury, where she helped a lot of very poor children receive an education. This was a job she was proud of and loved.

In the early nineties, Sr. Mary served as an Army chaplain in Suffolk and was there during the Gulf War on call for the soldiers.

When Sr. Mary left Suffolk she spent a few years in Scotland before going to Fishguard on parish duties, where she retired and spent her remaining years.

Sr. Mary enjoyed jewellery-making and knitting, and sold everything she made to raise funds for charities.

At 78 she learned how to use the computer, and loved making cards for her nieces and nephews and keeping in contact via e-mail. She loved her trips home to Ireland to visit her family and friends.

Sr. Mary's funeral took place on Tuesday January 28, in Fishguard Wales attended by her fellow Sisters of Mercy, her friends and many of her nieces and nephews travelled from Ireland and England to say their final farewell.

In Mary's own words, she had a long and happy life with no regrets. "Deo Gratias"

Sr. Mary's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in Clonmore Church on Friday February 21 at 8 pm.