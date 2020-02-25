Lakeside Pitch & Putt get back on track

Following an enforced holiday due to Ciara, Denis and friends the League got back on track in Cashel on Sunday last.

It was to prove a fruitful day for the hosts as they held off Tipp Hills to claim first prize and join the West Tipp men at the top of the league table.

Best for Lakeside on the day were Brian Cahill and Paul O'Brien on -10 with Michael Fennell three shots further back. Next Sunday sees us take the short hop to Nenagh and once again we encourage you all to make the trip.