Fr Conor Hayes welcomes mass goers back in Templemore

On Monday morning last Templemore church finally welcomed back its parishioners for mass following a 14 week hiatus.

Fr. Conor & Fr. Dominic are delighted to have you all back with weekend masses commencing this Saturday and Sunday. Guidelines for returning to Mass are on display on the notice board of each church, on Facebook and on our website. People can continue to hear our Mass on 105.3fm and on webcam.

Please keep in mind the dispensation from the Sunday and Holy Day of Obligation is extended for the time being. Those with underlying health issues and the elderly are asked to keep this in mind and don’t place themselves in any danger.

Diocesan Services Collection will be taken up at all Masses on July 4/5. We thank all for their generosity and support given kindly and hope that you will again support us for this collection. You are asked to use the boxes provided at the church entrance for your envelope/contribution.