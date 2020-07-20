Cahill confirms flood relief works for Templemore-Borrisoleigh road

Government T.D. Jackie Cahill has confirmed that after talks with the Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan T.D., he has secured funding to the value of €244,000 for flood relief works on the main Borrisoleigh to Templemore road.

“I am delighted to announce this evening funding for flood relief works on the main Borrisoleigh to Templemore road. I have been working on this issue after a number of local residents presented to my constituency office, raising concerns that the condition the road can be in after heavy rain could pose a potential risk to the lives of drivers and passengers”, the Thurles native said.

Tipperary Deputy Jackie Cahill

“The road has been a cause of concern for years. The issue has been raised as far back as I can remember, well before I was elected to the Dáíl. It will come as a sigh of relief not just to local residents but to frequent users of the road. My government colleague Minister Patrick O’Donovan confirmed the news to me after on going representations”, the Deputy concluded.