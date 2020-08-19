TWO INSPIRING TIPPERARY FINALISTS SHORTLISTED FOR SEAI ENERGY AWARDS

Awards, the winners of which will be announced in October, showcase excellence in sustainable energy and meaningful climate action.

SOLA Energy Solutions in Templemore and Boston Scientific are among the shortlisted finalists in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards 2020. The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector. Twenty-four applicants across eight categories have been shortlisted, with the winners to be selected by a VIP judging panel in the coming weeks. Winners will be named at the awards ceremony in mid-October.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions and for inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers.

SOLA Energy Solutions is a finalist in the Small and Medium Business – Exemplary Energy Management category. SOLA purchased a building in late 2018 to develop into offices and a showroom. They showcased how a small business can transform an old inefficient building to become A-rated through implementing energy efficiency measures and renewable technologies. SOLA now have regular visits from local schools to learn about renewable energy systems.

Boston Scientific is a finalist in the Large Business – Exemplary Energy Management category. Boston Scientific has achieved 10% in energy savings across its Irish manufacturing sites in Clonmel, Galway and Cork in one year. The success of the program and has given Boston Scientific the confidence to commit to achieving carbon neutrality in its manufacturing and key distribution sites by 2030.

Congratulating all the entrants, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector with SEAI said:

“This year, despite the obvious challenges that each of you faced, you continued in your commitment and passion for sustainable energy and climate action. Each year we are blown away by the quality of entries to the SEAI Energy Awards and this year has proved no different. We received 125 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the charge, reshaping our communities and businesses, and inspiring each and every one of us through their action.”

This year’s categories are Large Business – Exemplary Energy Management, Small and Medium Business – Exemplary Energy Performance, Public Sector – Energy Leadership, Inspirational Energy Community, Energy in Buildings, Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy, Energy Manager or Team of the Year, and Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation. The latter winner will receive a €10,000 bursary.