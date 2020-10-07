Update on Templemore flood relief scheme sought

The Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council, Cllr Noel Coonan has called for officials of the Office of Public Works to be invited to the next meeting of the local authority to give an up-date on progress with the Templemore Flood Relief Scheme.

The multi-million Euro scheme is ongoing in Templemore at the present time, and Councillor Coonan pointed out that there has been a lot of speculation and rumour about where the scheme is currently at. This is not helpful, he said, and clarifications are necessary as soon as possible.

“We really need to invite officials from the OPW to our next meeting so that they can clearly outline where the project is at and what the plans are going forward. There has been a lot of talk locally about what is happening, and this kind of speculation is not helpful at all. There is an urgency with this and I am proposing that somebody from the OPW, who is making the vital decisions, comes to our next meeting to give us clarifications,” Cllr Coonan said.