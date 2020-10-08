Excellent property investment opportunity in a Tipperary town

Matt Dunne Auctioneer has a perfect investment property that is ideal for someone’s small self-administered pension. Templemore, Co. Tipperary is an affluent busy town that has a huge rich hinterland. This commercial 3 storey property is ideally situated in the centre beside Harrahills L.P and close to the renowned Templemore Arms Hotel. The premises has traded successfully as a book-makers for the past 20 years and I am informed trade is brisk. A circa 750 sq.ft. modern shop which has been modernised to the highest standards.

See more property on offer in Tipperary here



The current rent is €18,500 P.A and the tenant is unaffected by the sale.

Independent access to two spacious apartments over first and second floor. Excellent tenants with an income of €12,600 per annum.

R.O.W to yard at rear.

Total income: €31k per annum

Price to sell: €240,000 i.e 13% Gross Yield

Ample car parking to the front.

The Property is going to Public Auction on Tuesday, October 20 (U.P.S), in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Portarlington, at 3pm.

Note: Those attending must register before-hand.