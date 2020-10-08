Excellent property investment opportunity in a Tipperary town
Commercial 3 storey property is ideally situated in the town centre close to the renowned Templemore Arms Hotel
Matt Dunne Auctioneer has a perfect investment property that is ideal for someone’s small self-administered pension. Templemore, Co. Tipperary is an affluent busy town that has a huge rich hinterland. This commercial 3 storey property is ideally situated in the centre beside Harrahills L.P and close to the renowned Templemore Arms Hotel. The premises has traded successfully as a book-makers for the past 20 years and I am informed trade is brisk. A circa 750 sq.ft. modern shop which has been modernised to the highest standards.
See more property on offer in Tipperary here
The current rent is €18,500 P.A and the tenant is unaffected by the sale.
Independent access to two spacious apartments over first and second floor. Excellent tenants with an income of €12,600 per annum.
R.O.W to yard at rear.
Total income: €31k per annum
Price to sell: €240,000 i.e 13% Gross Yield
Ample car parking to the front.
The Property is going to Public Auction on Tuesday, October 20 (U.P.S), in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Portarlington, at 3pm.
Note: Those attending must register before-hand.
