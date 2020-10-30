Be the bell of the ball with jewellery designed by Tipperary's Eileen Hassett

Be the bell of the ball with these beautiful handcrafted statement pieces. A one-of-a-kind collection created by Eileen Hassett.

Eileen Hassett is from Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Eileen has always had a creative eye as she comes from a fashion and business background. Eileen is highly focused and extremely passionate about jewellery crafting. She strives to create truly unique statement pieces. Her inspiration for her collections comes from her great love of Irish history, poetry, storytelling and folklore. In 2013 Eileen graduated from Grennan Mill Craft School Thomastown Co. Kilkenny. It is here that Eileen got to express her creativity through subjects taught which included Batik, Ceramics, weaving and printmaking but her over all favourite subject was Metalcraft. This is where Eileen felt she could really get creative. Metal craft shapes materials used to form a structure for her standout pieces but also beautifully translates her designs to life. Metal craft is the transition from material to beautiful structures. In 2017 Eileen graduated again from a higher certified course in The School of Jewellery Ireland, this is where Eileen made her own personal jewellery range. Now Eileen has several beautiful collections. Each collection is completely different. She has a huge variety of pieces which are simply charming. From necklaces, earrings, pendants and cuff links the pieces are amazing. Theses exquisite collections can be seen on her website www.eileenhassettjewellery.ie

Each collection tells a story and has a meaning behind it. Eileen uses her personal life to create the collections as well as her love for Irish history and folklore. One of her beautiful collections is called Daisy Field. Eileen sees this collection as happy and vibrant. Daisy reminds her of her childhood running through fields making daisy chains on summer days. There is no nicer way to show someone you love them by giving them a flower.

Her jigs and reels collection are an expression of lively traditional Irish music. These beautiful handcrafted music notes are in celebration of such great traditional music we have in Ireland. Eileen believes that music is one of the greats gifts of all “it brings people of all types together in harmony”

Eileen is truly expressive in her collections and showcases her heritage along with personally view.

Eileen has many inspirations behind her collections but one of her most personal collections is titled Donie and The Dancing Master. Eileen’s earliest memories are of being in her father’s workshop. She always knew she inherited her making and designing talents from him. This collection is influenced by her father and a letter he had written. Eileen came across this letter a few years ago when researching her family tree. The letter describes the process of making a puppet like figure.

Eileen’s jewellery pieces are breathtakingly beautiful. Each piece is individual handcrafted and handled with care. Her collections are not only rich in beauty but also in history. These one-of-a-kind pieces are remarkable. Follow Eileen on her journey and keep up with her unique collections on her social media platforms. On Facebook @Eileen Hassett Jewellery Designer and Goldsmith and Instagram.