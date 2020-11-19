Clonmore National School Astroturf project

Last September the Board of Management of Clonmore N.S. announced very exciting plans for the school.

Clonmore N.S. in partnership with the wider community, decided to undertake a major development to provide an all weather playing field for the school/community.

This development will consist of the laying of 1125m2 of all weather turf, the installation of perimeter fencing, ball stop netting and a floodlighting system on current school grounds. This will be completed in a phased approach.

To see this project to fruition, a strong fundraising committee was put together. This included representatives from the Board of Management, the school’s parent body and the wider community.

Its task was to raise the €70,000 needed to bring the project to fruition. The fundraising drive was given great early momentum by Fitzpatrick’s Country Club agreeing to be the projects main sponsor, kindly donating €5000.

The school also was the recipient of €5000 from the Bank of Ireland through their Begin Together Fund. All in Clonmore N.S. are very grateful to John and Conor Fitzpatrick and the Bank of Ireland for their generous contributions.

The fundraising committee then launched its “Be A Player...Buy A Square!” fundraising campaign. The goal of the initiative is to raise €25,000. The response to this has been amazing among families, community members, businesses and many others.

As word spread about the success of our fundraising and the amazing facilities that it will provide, many past pupils and people living outside our community got in touch with the school in order to support.

To facilitate this, the school has set up a Go Fund Me Page. The Go Fund Me Page is currently active, and if you would like to support, please see the link: https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ clonmore-ns-astroturf- development

All donations, big or small, are very welcome and greatly appreciated.

For full information on this project, including our current progress, fundraising committee and sponsors, please visit our website www.clonmorens.ie

Finally, the Board of Management of Clonmore N.S., would like to thank all those who have supported this project thus far. The positivity and generosity of people has been amazing and so greatly appreciated.

ith the support to date, it is envisaged that the first phase of the project will commence in 2021.

Exciting times ahead for Clonmore National School.