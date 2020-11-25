Templemore College is adapting to ‘new normal’

Templemore College of Further Education is the only exclusive Post Leaving Cert. (PLC) College in Tipperary.

We provide a unique further education environment for all our students – both younger students just completing Leaving Cert. and more mature students returning to education.

Collaboration of young and mature, experienced and fresh, provides a learning culture in the College that is challenging yet supportive. Our objective is to enable all students get the best out of themselves and this is achieved by developing relationships which are respectful and inclusive.During the past few months the College has been challenged to adapt to a new way of learning and meet the needs of it’s diverse range of students. This has been a challenging process for all but the college has ultimately fulfilled this challenge.

The majority of it’s students successfully completed their course during the first lockdown in March this year. The students were supported online by their teachers and all parties worked diligently to get through the process.The college re-opened it’s doors in September to a new cohort of students. Adhering to government guidelines meant a new experience for both staff and students alike. Extra space has been acquired in public buildings in the town of Templemore to accommodate the two metre social distancing requirement in classes.

The College has also invested in the region of €40,000 to install ‘Hybrid’ classrooms in each of its rooms. This new state of the art facility allows for learners to learn from the comfort and safety of their own homes and attend the college on a part time basis.

As a result of the recent level 5 restrictions a lot of it’s learners are now learning online with exceptions for practical subjects who fall under the one meter guidelines.

The College Principal Dr. Noel Colleran would like to thank the staff and students for contributing to these new ways of learning and for their flexibility in upskilling and adapting to these ongoing changes.

It is hoped that all students in our thirty programmes at levels 5 and 6 with certification from awarding bodies including QQI, Dept. of Education, City & Guilds, CIBTAC, CIDESCO, and CISCO will obtain their full awards this year.

Many students are prepared to progress directly into employment while others progress to Higher Education.

The preparation, consisting of one or two years courses, enables the development of independent and collaborative learning skills, which provides foundational skills whether employment or higher education is the progression route of choice.

Many of our students take the time on a PLC course to find out a little more about their likes and dislikes, their strengths as well as areas that they need to develop further. Ultimately, students who complete a PLC course are in a better position to decide future directions. It is an interesting fact that many Higher Education providers universally agree that students who complete a PLC course, younger as well as more mature students, are more resilient with completion rates far higher than students who go directly to Higher Education after doing the Leaving Cert.



Students who are unsure about progressing to Higher Education can defer for a year to do a PLC course, after which they are better positioned to be assured of the choices they are making. Furthermore, students who are approved for the SUSI grant, will continue to receive the grant if they progress to Higher education.

All in all, the benefits to doing a PLC course are compelling. It’s a winner for younger students and their parents who can be more assured about Higher Education choices and be confident that the major financial investment will result in the completion of the degree chosen. It’s a winner for more mature students who are nurtured into a supportive learning environment which ultimately leads to more confident, self-directed learners.

If you would like to learn more about our courses please log onto www.tcfe.ie