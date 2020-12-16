Templemore Clonmore & Killea Review 2020 is on sale in the parish office and in local businesses. It contains 188 pages of articles and photographs giving extensive coverage of events and activities of clubs, organisations and schools in the parish.

We mark the centenary of events that brought Templemore onto the world stage and celebrate the lives of some very special people in our community.

There are photographs and articles that will evoke wonderful memories of times past.

We are grateful to the businesses that provide our sales outlet and to the many people who submitted articles and photographs.