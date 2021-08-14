Photo moves from one native Templemore house to another!

On the March 12 last Templemore mourned the loss of Bridget Kennedy of Bank Street. Being the last of the family to leave us, the Kennedy connection with Bank Street, which dates back to 1892 when Bridget's grandfather Thomas purchased the property, has come to an end.



The house has recently been sold and like all properties the contents must be disposed of. Hanging proudly in the sitting room was a fine framed photograph of the Abbey, which formed part of the Lawrence collection. Bridget's niece, Mary Gannon, contemplated what she might do with it.



Meanwhile Paddy Carroll, having read the story of the Abbey in Shortt's window, expressed an interest in acquiring a photograph of the Abbey. Back in March, at Bridget's funeral, Paddy told Mary not to worry that he would keep an eye on the grave.

So when Mary learned of Paddy's interest there was only place the photo was going.

A late night call to Paddy saw the photo move from one natives house to another.

Great result !!!