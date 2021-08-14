Photo moves from one native Templemore house to another!

Paddy Carroll and Mary Gannon with the photograph of the Abbey
On the March 12 last Templemore mourned the loss of Bridget Kennedy of Bank Street. Being the last of the family to leave us, the Kennedy connection with Bank Street, which dates back to 1892 when Bridget's grandfather Thomas purchased the property, has come to an end.
The house has recently been sold and like all properties the contents must be disposed of. Hanging proudly in the sitting room was a fine framed photograph of the Abbey, which formed part of the Lawrence collection. Bridget's niece, Mary Gannon, contemplated what she might do with it.
Meanwhile Paddy Carroll, having read the story of the Abbey in Shortt's window, expressed an interest in acquiring a photograph of the Abbey. Back in March, at Bridget's funeral, Paddy told Mary not to worry that he would keep an eye on the grave.
So when Mary learned of Paddy's interest there was only place the photo was going.
A late night call to Paddy saw the photo move from one natives house to another.
Great result !!!
More News
The residents of Upper Irishtown in Clonmel say that syringes and other illegal drugs paraphernalia have been scattered around the lane by daily gatherings of up to twelve people
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.