Tribute to Joshua Reilly from St. Joseph's NS

Joshua Reilly 2014-2021.



On Friday, June 25 pupils and staff left St. Joseph’s Primary School full of excitement and optimism, looking forward to the summer holidays ahead.



Little did we think that within a fortnight we would awake to the devastating news that one of our treasured pupils, 6 year old Joshua Reilly, had passed away suddenly while enjoying a family holiday in Wexford.

Joshua was a Junior Infant pupil who stole all our hearts on his arrival to St. Joseph’s in September 2019. His warm and bubbly personality endeared him to staff and pupils alike and his huge smile brightened every day and resonated with everyone he met.



Josh was a character and had a word for everyone he met from the minute he arrived in the morning to the time he left in the evening, usually hand in hand with his beloved grandad Joe.



He was a sports fanatic and loved Liverpool FC, Tipperary and JK Brackens and always loved the banter with his classmates who supported other teams.



He loved attending GAA and soccer training with his friends and in the week leading up to his untimely death, he stole the show at the JK Brackens GAA Cúl Camp where once again his happy, bubbly personality ensured that every knew Joshua by the end of the week!



Joshua has left a huge legacy in St. Joseph’s during his all too short time with us. His energy, enthusiasm, determination, warmth and friendship will live long in the memory of all of us that were honoured to spend time with him, especially his young classmates, his teachers and his devoted friend Trena.



Although Joshua was our pupil, it was us who learned so much from him – his positivity, can-do attitude and good humour inspired us every day and will continue to do so in the future.



The huge community turnout at Joshua’s funeral with guards of honour from St. Joseph’s as well as JK Brackens GAA Club, BT Harps & Templemore Golf Club were testament to the esteem that Joshua and his family are held in the locality.



There will be a huge void in St. Joseph’s when we return to school at the end of the month but we are grateful for the time that we were privileged to spend with Josh and for the wonderful memories that we share.



We extend the sympathy of the school community to his heartbroken parents Jennifer & Lorcan, his baby brother Shane of whom he was so proud, his grandparents Joe & Ellen O’ Connor and Declan Reilly, his aunt Siobhán & his uncle Liam.

‘And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief’

William Cullen Bryant