Templemore’s Aisling is Aldi Brown Bread winner 2021

Templemore lady Aisling O'Toole is the toast of the brown bread baking world having won the Aldi national brown bread competition held in association with the National Ploughing championship and the ICA.



Aisling, dauther of Pat and Gobnait Enright, Whitefield, Loughmore, is the perfect example of the old maxim- if first you don't succeed, try try again - she was runner-up in the 2020 competition, but went a step further this time round to be crowned champion.



The recipe came about through her daughter Catherine who attended a special school in Athy and brought home a Beautiful Brown Bread recipe. And so, having baked that bread for many years and with a little bit of tweaking, Aisling's Beautiful Brown Bread was born and will now be on the shelves of all Aldi stores nationwide from December.



And, there is an added bonus - the bread will be produced by Stapleton's of Roscrea for Aldi nationwide, thereby making the Tipperary link and of course the Templemore link too, with the Stapleton's residing in the Cardens town.



“My mother was a teacher in St Joseph's Primary School in Tempemore for forty years and every Saturday morning the smell of baking brown bread wafted through our house. I suppse that stays with you a bit, although my sister Triona would have been more of a baker at that stage than me. I was more inclined to be out with my father Pat digging the spuds or on the tractor,” Aisling told The Tipperary Star this week.



The competition took place at the Howth Castle Cookery School and Aisling was delighted to be crowned the winner of Aldi’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition having surpassed the 230 other entrants to claim the €15,000 prize money as well as having her bread stocked nationwide in Aldi for a year.



‘I’ve always been proud of my brown bread recipe and I baked more than ever over lockdown, and to now be able to share my creation with the people of Ireland and have my bread on shelves in Aldi stores is something I would never have thought to be possible.



“I’m so excited for the day that I can witness my loaves going on shelves nationwide,” she said.

Aisling and her husband Ciaran - son of the late, famous horse trainer Mick O'Toole - reside in Kildangan, Kildare, but are regular visitors to Templemore to visit Gobnait and Pat, who was a driving instructor in the Garda Training College for many years.



Aisling and Mick have two children - Catherine who is 19, and Michael who is in Leaving Cert, but who sold scores of brown leaves during a TY project to help raise much needed funds for charity - an entrepreneur in the making surely!!

Aisling has been on a high since news of her win came to light, although she was brought back down to earth fairly quickly when her daughter, who is autistic, suffered a broken leg during a fall.



“Thankfully, it wasn't too bad but there is always something to earth you,” she says - Aisling herself works as an Occupational Therapist.



The packaging of Aislings Beautiful Brown Bread will have a nod to Tipperary with a hint of blue and gold - the blue is also the colour associated with autism and its inclusion is important to Aisling and the family.



So, it has been a real whirlwind few weeks for the O'Toole's and the Enright's - Pat and Gobnait have benefited with loaves of freshly baked bread regularly arriving from Kildare to keep the bread bin stocked.



“It's been very exciting and to see my brown bread on the shelves will be very special. It wilbe on sale from December,”Aisling siad this week.