Congratulations to Templemore College scholarships recipients

Two Beauty Therapy students recently received their Jerry O’Shea Scholarships worth €500 at Templemore College.
The scholarship originated from Jerry’s passion for education and the conviction that education is not only indispensable when it comes to making a living, it is also vital regarding self esteem, free thinking, and being responsible for oneself as well as the well being of others. This is testament to Jerry’s lifelong pursuit of knowledge and his belief that the only limitations in life are those we set ourselves. Congratulations to Caitlín Corrigan-Black and Caroline Kavanagh on receiving this bursary. (See photo)
Natasha gives the perfect gift
Recently, Templemore College’s hairdressing student, Natasha Delaney donated 14” of her beautiful locks to the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice. The ‘Locks of Love for Laura Lynn’ is supported by ‘The Princess Trust’ and ‘The Rapunzel Foundation’, both of which have been running for some time now. Both charities provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions. This would not be possible if people such as Natasha Delaney did not grow and donate their own locks.
Well done Natasha.
