Templemore Golf notes and fixtures

Templemore Golf Club 50th Anniversary. L/R: Tommy Foley Captain 2018, George Collins Captain 2008, Liam Daly President 2011 PHOTO SEAMUS BOURKE
Christmas Greetings
Happy Christmas to all our members and supporters over this special 50th anniversary year. Have a wonderful and safe Christmas.
Committee 2022 Correction
President Michael Purcell. Captain Jim Ryan. Vice-Captain Declan Kennedy. Hon Secretary Pat O’Connell. Treasurer Tom McGrath. Handicap Secretary Michael Purcell. Competition Secretary Sean Lee. PR Tony O’Toole. ex officio, Dennis Maher and Bertie Keane. Committee,. Donal Hayes. Les Mason. Declan Russell.
December 19 Competition
1st. Dessy Hennessy 41pts. 2nd. Ted Kennedy 34pts. 3rd. Seanie Gleeson 34pts. No competition 25th.& 26th. Dec. Mon. 27th. to Sunday 2nd. Jan. 9 hole weekly competition, see notice board for details.
50/50 Draw
Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment.
December 19 Ambrose Purcell €135
Seniors Results
December 16. We had 8 teams out this morning with good scoring all round. 1st. 54 pts. Liam Daly, George Murray, John Egan ,James Murray. 2nd. 53 pts. Tom Kenny, Frankie Shortt, Tom Hogan. 3rd. 52 pts. Bertie Keane, John Mullally, Ollie Murray Jim Casey.
Covid 19 Guidelines.
Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off.
Future Competition Dates
No competition December 25 & 26
Monday 27 to Sunday January 2. 9 hole weekly competition, see notice board for details.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
