Out and about in Templemore town

Anniversary Mass:

Anniversary Mass will be celebrated for Joe Mc Grath, late of The Cross, Clonmore, Templemore, at 9am on Sunday January 2nd 2022, in St. Anne's Church, Clonmore. whose 2nd Anniversary occurs at this time.

St. Vincent de Paul

Happy New Year and many blessings to all those who help us and those we help.

We appreciate the generosity of the local communities of Templemore, Clonmore and Killea as well as the neighbouring parishes of Loughmore Castleiney, Drom and Templetuohy. A big thank you to Killea and Barnane schools and to Our Lady’s Secondary School for their kind gifts which have brought cheer to many homes at Christmas.



Many thanks to the business community and to the thoughtful benefactors for the various gifts which have been distributed. It means a lot to people to be remembered at Christmas. We had no need to fear being forgotten when our collections could not take place as you responded magnificently and your generosity is inspiring. Volunteers are welcome if you have a little time to spare. Training is provided and you will find details on how you can help on SVP.ie.



JK Brackens GAA

Well done to Susan Ianelli who claimed last Saturday night’s 50/50 Jackpot worth €304. Susan bought her winning ticket in Tom’s butchers.

The club would like to thank all those who have continued to support the draw during the last twelve months and look forward to your support once again in 2022. Big thanks also to draw coordinator Martin Bourke and his able assistant Aoife Percy, who look after the draw every Saturday night. It takes a lot of time and commitment and your efforts are duly noted.



Well done and thanks also to Joe Keating who ran a very successful first aid course in the clubhouse over two Saturday’s in early December. It is something that we should all consider doing at some stage in our lives as you never know the hour when you may call upon the skills. The club would like to extend its sympathies to the Meagher family of Cloone, and formerly Patrick Street, on the recent death of Ray. May he rest in peace. And as we look forward to 2022 and a new beginning we would like to wish all our members and supporters a very safe and Happy New Year.