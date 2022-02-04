Out and about in Templemore town

BT Harps

Our Senior men returned last weekend following the Christmas break and secured a hard fought 4-2 win over Holycross.



Two goals from Ben Stapleton and one each from Shane Doyle and Lyndon Fairbrother saw them advance to the next round of the Tipperary Cup. Both our U-18 boys and girls were in League action.

A Cally Dooley brace and another from Eimear Hassett saw the girls win 3-1 away to Knigh United. Ciaran Barry, Killian Fennell and Michael Coffey were on the scoresheet as the boys recorded a 3-2 win at home to Lough Derg.



In U-15 action the boys lost out by the odd goal in five against Nenagh Town with David Rabbitte and Dayle Hogan on the scoresheet. We had mixed results in the U-13 boys League.



The A team went down 4-1 to Lough Derg, the B’s defeated Holycross with Dominic Boroch scoring the only goal while our C team lost 5-0 away to Shinrone. Finally our U-11 girls had a fine 5-0 win away to Lough Derg with goals from Sadbh Byrne (2), Saoirse Kennedy, Sophie Ryan and Ciara Leahy.

This group said goodbye to Jessica O’Neill this week as she heads to India with her sister Olivia and parents Kathleen and Killian. We wish them all the best.



Our pontoon came to an end last weekend with Chelsea and Forest Green Rovers both reaching 21 goals.



Congratulations to our winners Terry Loughnane, John Fogarty, Mick Taylor, Debbie Sheridan, Tom Kennelly, Jake McGuinness, Michael McCarthy and Sarah Cole who each received €250. All proceeds from the pontoon went towards our new footpaths and fencing. Thanks to everyone for their support.

The €2,000 given out in prizemoney brings to €32,000 the total given out in prizes by the club has given in the last 12 months.



Loughmore Cards

10 games Phelim O Dea and John Kelly ; John Johnson and Liam O Brien; Tom and John Maher ; Martina Kennedy and Jackie Moore; 20th game Paddy Joyce Dennis Carroll

Raffle: Eddie Grant, Eamonn Fogarty and Michael Coonan. Game every Sunday night at 8. 30pm.



Templemore and District Anglers

The AGM of Templemore and District Anglers will be held in the Snooker Hall at 8pm on Thursday February 3. All are welcome.