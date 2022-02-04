Templemore golf club news and fixtures

Templemore Senior Golfers make a presentation to Jack Alexander Course Greenkeeper on the occasion of his last official day at the club
Weekend Competition
.Jan 29 & 30 category 1 (0 - 9) Joe O'Connor 24pts. Brendan Collins 23pts. (count back). Category 2. ( 10 up) Lorcan Reilly 25 pts. Mick Carey 24 pts. All results will be on the members WhatsApp. 29th.-30th. Jan. 9 hole S/F. CAT 1 0-9 H/C. CAT 2, 10-UP H/C.
50/50 Draw
The results from Sunday, January 29. The draw will carry over to next week
Seniors Results
January 27. Thanks to everyone for turning up for the presentation to Jack Alexander this morning.
We wish Jack all the best for the future. Results. 1st. 64 pt. Joe Fahy, John Kirwan, Joe Hennessy, Jim Casey. 2nd. 60 pts. Paudie Butler, Pat O Connell, John Egan. 3rd. 59 pts. Tom McGrath, George Collins, James Murray, Willie Haverty.
Future Competition Dates.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
January 5t and 6 9 hole S/F. CAT 1 0-9 H/C. CAT 2, 10-UP H/C.
