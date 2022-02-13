Search

13 Feb 2022

Out and about in Templemore town

Out and about in Templemore town

Historic Templemore Town Hall

Tipperary Star Reporter

13 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Loughmore Cards
10 games Denis Carroll & Paddy Joyce Kieran Fitzpatrick & Margaret Bourke Sean Moynihan & Phil McGrath
20th game Biddy Gleeson & Mary Martin
Raffle: Paddy Ryan Denis Carroll Dick O Keeffe.
Game every Sunday night 8.30pm.
Face masks must be worn.
All welcome.


Templemore Ladies Football Club
Training for a number of teams has resumed for the new season and it’s great to see so many back on the pitch.
On the county scene once again the club are proud to have Ruth Johnston, Neassa Towey and Dani Ryan announced as members of the Tipperary Minor panel for 2022. We wish the girls and management all the best for the season ahead.
The club are delighted to support the Climb with Charlie national fundraising event with proceeds going to Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House, a charity that the club has supported in the past. On April 2nd we are asking all associated with the club to join us as we climb the Devil's Bit to coincide with Charlie's climb of Croagh Patrick.
Further details are available on our website -templemoreladiesfootball.ie - including the link to donate to these very deserving charities.


Saint Vincent de Paul
If you have some spare time and a willingness to fight injustice and a concern for others then perhaps you may consider joining SVP as a volunteer. You will need to fill an application form, provide proof of I.D. and references and apply for Garda Vetting. Training is provided. You can find lots of information and frequently asked questions on SVP.ie. If you would like to chat to a volunteer call 083 8000335.
Your contribution may prove very valuable to your local community. As always we thank our generous supporters who donate through blue envelopes ,as this allows volunteers to continue to work to make life easier for people in need.


Graveyard Committee
Templemore Graveyard Committee will hold their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday the 15th February in the Oak Room of the McAuley Centre at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend. The Committee would like to thank everyone who supported their work over the past two years and are very grateful to all those who made donations to support the work.

