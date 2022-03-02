Templemore as a pilot town for clean solar energy

Solar power could be Templemore's future - Cllr Michael Smith
Cllr Michael Smith drew attention to the possibility of Templemore becoming a pilot town for solar energy.
“It’s a very exciting proposal and I would ask that the doors are open within the planning section for a meeting with this committee. There’s a huge amount of work gone into this.”
The Templemore Development Council have details about solar energy that they are definitely interested in progressing, answered Senior Planner Marie Ryan. “The right development in the right place would be crucial for the town.”
