Census night in Templemore

The 2022 Census of Ireland will take place on Sunday night April 3.



The Census takes place in Ireland every five years and was last conducted in 2016.



This year’s Census should have taken place on April 18 2021 but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 5,100 enumerators will traverse the highways and byways of Ireland over the next few weeks as they hand deliver each and every form.



The Census is a very important event as it allows us to plan for the future while it also becomes a vital historical document. All records will be kept confidential and will only be released to the public in 2122.



So this is your opportunity to leave a trace of your household behind so that your grandchildren or great grandchildren will have a glimpse at what life was like in Templemore, Clonmore and Killea during our time. And for the first time ever there is a time capsule section on the form which is a dedicated space for you to leave a message for your descendants, future generations, local historians etc.



Your message can be about anything you want to anyone you want. This is a marvellous opportunity to write a few lines about your family, your home, your street, your town, your parents, your kids, yourself or whatever message you wish to leave behind.



Wouldn’t we all love to read a message written by a relative a century ago. For any of you out there who have never looked up the Census of Ireland before simply Google “Census of Ireland” and log on to the National Archives page. Then click “Browse Census” and follow on from there. 1901 and 1911 are the two most complete years. You’ll be amazed at what you might find.



And, also remember to appreciate and respect your Enumerator when they call. They do a very important job in sometimes trying circumstances so your cooperation means a lot to them.

Remember the date - Sunday April 3.

Make sure you’re counted.