Templemore AC enjoys a successful start to the Track Season

Successful start to Track Season
In heartful spring weather on Sunday April 3, Athletics Ireland staged its ‘Spring throws’ Festival on our splendid facility.
John Dwyer, (Templemore A.C.) performed incredibly well in all throws of the hammer, discuss and javelin, winning medals in all events. John had won two gold; a silver and a 4th place finish in the European Masters in Portugal two weeks earlier.
Azeolus Varniulli, Brian Quinn, Mark O’Brien, Lion Bergin, Fiona Hennessy were others who set personal bests and won medals on the day.
Well done to all concerned and John Dwyer their coach.
Fixtures
The following Track fixtures will take place in Templemore:
(a) Sunday April 24th: County Tipperary Senior and Masters (closing date for entries is April 19th)
(b) Saturday 30th/May 1st Templemore Throws weekend.
