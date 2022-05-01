Fergus Wall delivers a great lecture in Templemore

Last Friday night saw Templemore native Fergus Wall make a welcome return to Templemore to deliver an excellent lecture on all those from Templemore and the surrounding areas who died during World War 1.



Like many of us Fergus found himself at a loose end during the Pandemic and it was during this time that he conducted the majority of his research into this project.



The home crowd didn’t let him down as a fine crowd turned out to hear how natives like William Riordan, John Leahy, Matthew Maher, Thomas Kiely, the Morrissey brothers, the Carden brothers, the Fogarty brothers all gave their lives for the cause of small nations.



Fergus has put an enormous effort in to the detail of each soldier, his background and his family in an attempt to preserve the memory of each one. He proudly presented a copy of his work to the Society and another copy will be available in the reference section of the local Library.



The audience joined in for an excellent questions and answers session afterwards followed by a welcome cuppa and a chat in the kitchen.



Paddy Quinn’s grand-uncle, John Leahy, lost his life in France on September 22nd 1917, and following the lecture Paddy was proud to present a slate to Fergus in appreciation of his work and in memory of all those who died from Templemore and its hinterland during the Great War. We must never forget.



The Society would also like to extend its sympathies to the Young family on the death of Helena in Dublin. Helena is a sister to Kathleen who has acted as our Treasurer for many years.



Sympathies are also extended to the Fennell family on the passing of Billy who attended many lectures over the years with his wife Teresa.



May both their gentle souls rest in peace.