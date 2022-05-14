New Templemore brand to be launched

In May 2021 the idea of a Town Brand first surfaced at the Templemore Community Development Association (TCDA) monthly Steering Group meeting.



The idea was floated by TCDA’s Communications Sub-Committee who manage multiple online platforms for the town including Facebook, Instagram, You Tube, and Twitter.



Investment in a Logo and town brand was much sought after, the cohesive nature of which would unite all platforms including the continued development of the town website. They identify a town to other towns and cities and they ultimately strengthen its position by promoting people, events, schools, business, sporting achievements, heritage and many other elements that give a town its own unique identity.



With the continued support of Tipperary County Council, and in particular its Economic Development Officer, Kathleen Prendergast, this project began to take shape in Autumn 2021.



A volunteer group comprising of members of TCDA and the Town Traders was created and a tender was issued. Thurles based Designedly, led by its founder and CEO, Caroline Nesbitt, were awarded the project tender.



Since the beginning of the year there have been many meetings discussing, colours, ideas, opinions, themes, concepts, etc;. Surveys and questionnaires have been conducted throughout the community along with great input from our younger citizens in the three National schools.



The professionalism of the Designedly team came to the fore bringing with it a number of excellent proposals to an enthusiastic table. The final design was agreed upon in April and the committee are now delighted to announce that the launch of this new brand for Templemore will take place in the Templemore Arms on Thursday May 19th at 7.45pm.



All business owners and members of the public are invited and your presence on the night will be most welcome.



A full range of businesses assets will be made available to any business or person that wishes to use the brand in the future.

Guidelines for correct usage will also be issued and we encourage all to use the logo in the way that it was intended in order to preserve its integrity.



More information on this will be available at the launch night and on our various social media websites. Looking forward to seeing you all.



For further information please email : info@templemore.ie.