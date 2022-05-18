Search

18 May 2022

Tipperary councillors up in arms over CCTV delays

The matter was debated at a meeting of Tipperary County Council

€28,000 needed to fund Roscrea CCTV cameras

18 May 2022 5:46 PM

Councillors at Tipperary County Council have expressed their huge frustration at delays in bringing CCTV into operation in many towns and villages across the county.

The delay is mostly down to working through date protection legislation and establishing where videoing equipment can be situated and used, members were informed.

Above: Cllr Noel Coonan


Cllr Noel Coonan, Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, which has taken up the issue, said that the next JPC meeting has been deferred to June in the hope that issues will be sorted out by then.

Director of Services, Mr Pat Slattery said that the proposals must be signed off on by the garda superintendent before it can to the department and all of the issues must be sorted out before this can happen.

