Weaning and Nutrition workshops for Templemore

Templemore
NTDC SICAP and Youth Work Ireland Tipperary are delighted to collaborate on Weaning & Nutrition workshops in Templemore.
Registered Nutritionist Gemma McCarthy from Navigate Nutrition will be joining us each Wednesday in June from 10am to 11.30am over four weeks to deliver these fantastic topics.
These workshops are open to families, parents, caregivers, and other primary carers. Topics covered include infant & maternal nutrition, national weaning guidelines, foods to start with, reading labels, allergies and more.
To secure a spot, get in touch with Mary 087-2642203 or Sara 083-1004141
