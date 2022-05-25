Templemore's new brand is launched amid much fanfare

It is with great vim and excitement that a group of eight souls responsible for the Town Branding Project for Templemore hoist chairs, test sound, prepare decorations and fine tune all details before the arrival of a curious town.



The Town Brand Reveal is about to happen!



It’s May 19th 2022 and the Templemore Arms looks as lovely and welcoming as ever.



Kathleen Prendergast, the project mentor and Tipperary County Council liaison is of course first on the scene with Caroline Nesbitt of Designedly who is to reveal the brand that she and her talented crew of graphic designers have created. Innate professionals they have been the headlights illuminating every step of the way for this rollout.



The town shows out in force. As more chairs are called on for the burgeoning crowd the very talented Comhaltas groups of young musicians from Our Lady’s Secondary School and the Cill Shleibhte Comhaltas, Killea play everyone to their seats.



The new town brand, finally revealed, is of vibrant greens and blues speaking to our lively present with the waters of the lake; our rich past is represented by the iconic Black Castle and finally a tree, symbol of growth and the future of our town all encapsulated by the simple but effective tagline “Growing Together”.



With many a call for future investment and cooperation through a cohesive local community effort with our proactive county council and an open invitation for town volunteers from any background, the speeches and evening come to a jubilant close and a very light step all around.



The project committee, on behalf of Templemore Traders and Business Association and Templemore Community Development Association offer their sincere thanks to all who made the night a success especially those who attended; from neighbours, friends and family to Councillors and representatives of the County Council, Public Agencies and more and to all those too who tuned in on the live stream.



Support for the new brand is highly evident in the enquiries and commitment to use it as unifying symbol and message that Templemore is resilient and confident in its future.



Special kindness and regards to brand project member Michael O Brien who couldn’t attend the event he had worked so hard for due to health reasons. We wish him a speedy recovery.