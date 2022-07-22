Templemore Athletic Club presentation to Sara Zorylo

L/R: Eamonn Herke, Monica Zorylo, Sara Zorylo and Aine Hennessy
Templemore Athletic Club made a presentation to Sara Zorylo last week before she sets sail for a new life in Poland, the birth country of her mother Monica.
Sara was a member of the club for the past few years and was very popular amongst her clubmates.
She recently won Gold in the U12 Turbo Javelin at theCounty B Championships held in Templemore and we wish her all the best wherever life may take her.
