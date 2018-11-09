Refresh Thurles elects new committee

Thank you to all those that attended our recent AGM. The election of a new committee was completed, and the incoming committee will be as follows: Catherine Fogarty, John Lanigan, John Fitzgerald, Jim Fogarty, Tommy Barrett, Jo O’Gorman, Mary Ryan, Kate Kennedy, Roisin Scully and Ciarán O’Sullivan.

Prizes were presented to our competition winners. We have 3 categories in the Estate Competitions:

Small Estate 1 – 30 houses Two entries and the winner is Windsor Grove Estate.

Medium Estate 30 – 70 houses one estate entered, was judged and declared the winner – Hazelwood Estate

Large Estate 70+houses – one estate entered, was judged and declared the winner – Moyne Road Bellevue Estate.

Streetscape Competition – 3 entries received and one street expressing interest did not submit their entry form. Judge reviewed the 4 streets and Friar Street was declared the winner.

If anyone would like a copy of the judge’s report contact us using the links below. Thank you to all those that made the effort to enter.

Best Presented Shop Front: The Trophy for this competition is dedicated to the memory of Kathleen Wright (RIP). The worthy winner for 2018 is Liberty Pharmacy on Liberty Square. The judge highly commended many others such as Liam Campions on Mitchel Street, Kennedy’s Pub Boherna- mona Road, Aislings on the Mall and Yi Thai on Parnell Street.

Current Project – Trees on the Land Project

The aim of the project is to get more hedges/trees/fruit trees planted in Ireland. Trees are available at subsidised prices and will be delivered to Thurles in Feb 2019 - planting day is February 9th . Visit

www.treesontheland.ie to assess if this is a project you can support in your club, school, business or workplace. December 5th is closing date for orders.