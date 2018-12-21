A Christmas story from Mo Chara Animal Rescue

It was Christmas Eve at the rescue, three young collie puppies were sitting in their warm bed munching on a night-time treat. “Who's Santa Claus?” asked Frisbee.

“We don't know,” replied her two brothers Yoyo and Flye in unison, ”Where did you hear about Santa Claus?”

“When Theo came to say good night earlier, he told me to behave and go to sleep early because Santa Claus is coming. Maybe he is one of Theo’s friends coming for a play date tomorrow?”

“Yeah, great!” yelled Flye, “That means we get to chase around the grass with him!”

“I dunno,” grumbled Yoyo, “Claws? Sounds like a pesky cat!”

“Hush, pups,” whispered Mabel the setter from her bedroom next door, “I've only just got my little ones to sleep.”

“Mabel, do you know who Santa Claus is?” asked Frisbee still munching on her treat.

“I do child, every year on a very special night a magical man wearing a red suit flies around the world on a sleigh giving gifts to all the people in the world.”

“Does he only visit people?” asked Frisbee.

“Oh no,” Mabel replied, “he visits everyone delivering gifts from their family and friends and if you have been especially kind he leaves the gift you wish for most.”

“We don't have a family,” Frisbee said with tears in her eyes, “That is what I would wish for.”

“I know little one,” Mabel replied, “You do have lots of friends here at the rescue and you have all been very good, but you must go to sleep now.”

As the three puppies snuggled down, Frisbee whispered, “I'm going to stay awake to see him.” “Us too!” agreed both brothers.

After a few hours of tossing and turning in her warm bed, Frisbee quietly called to her brothers “Are you still awake?”

The only reply was quiet little snores. Flye and Yoyo were fast asleep. With a little sigh, Frisbee closed her eyes and fell fast asleep too.

None of the puppies heard the tinkle of bells or the gentle thud as the sleigh landed onto the roof of the kennel block. They did not see the moonlight shine through the door as a magical man with a flowing white beard came to see them.

From a big sack on his back, he placed three brightly wrapped parcels in the puppies’ kennel. They did not even feel his hand as he gently stroked each of their furry heads and whispered, “Frisbee, Yoyo and Flye, you have been such good little puppies. Merry Christmas to you all.”

As the daylight started to come through the window, Flye woke up with a loud bark! “Look Frisbee, look Yoyo, he's been!”

The three young collies jumped up and with waggy tails ran to their shiny parcels. Tearing them open, they each found a new collar and lead, a squeaky toy and a juicy treat from their human friends. “Oh no,” cried Frisbee, “We can't have been very good, Santa hasn't left what I most want.”

The three puppies were heart-broken, suddenly the gifts they received didn’t seem so exciting when what they really wanted was a home to call their own. The dropped their heads and one by one, began shuffling back to their beds.

“Pups, Look at the window!” exclaimed Mabel, who had just risen from her own bed. As the sun light filtered through the frosted glass, a message appeared. It read “Yoyo, Frisbee and Flye, you have all been so good. My special gift to you is this.... I promise, using all of my magic if I must, I will help you all to find a family of your own, do not lose hope. Love Santa Claus.”

Just a few short weeks later, Frisbee, Yoyo and Flye set off from the rescue with their new families. “Goodbye Mabel!” they yelled together, “We hope your gift comes soon too!”

Mo Chara animal Rescue would like to wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a happy, healthy new year – may your greatest wishes come true.