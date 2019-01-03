Thurles Musical Society begin rehearsals for Michael Collins

Thurles Musical Society will commence rehearsals for Michael Collins a Musical Drama on Tuesday next January 8 in the Ursuline Secondary School at 8:00pm.

This eagerly awaited theatrical blockbuster is certain to get the pulses racing of all musical enthusiasts and excitement is certainly mounting amongst members of Thurles Musical Society who have been readying themselves for what will be a busy, but brilliant time.

The show, written by the late Bryan Flynn, with musical arrangement and orchestration by David Wray, and additional vocal arrangements and original musical direction by David Hayes has been little seen previously. However, those who have seen it will testify to the powerful musical score, the brilliant lyrics and the storyline which follows from the Easter Rising at the GPO in Dublin, to the death of Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth in Cork - just a stones throw from his home town.

TMS is delighted to welcome back Oliver Hurley as Director for this years show, and Mary Rose McNally will once again be the Musical Director and chorus mistress.

So, why not join the fight and fly the flag of freedom from March 26 - 30, 2019 in The Premier Hall by jumping on board now and getting started with the rehearsals.

An open invitation is extended to all and not only will you be part of an historic event in Thurles, you will also enjoy a tremendous experience on stage with a great company with plenty of laughs and fun along the way.

So do come along to the Urusline secondary school on Tuesday next to help get the show on the road.

The cast for Michael Collins is:

Michael Collins- Keith Greene

Eamon de Valera - Cathal O'Donoghue

Kitty Kiernan - Marie Therese Kirby

Harry Boland - John Hayes

Joe Emmet - Peter Donnelly

Brigid - Nina Scott

Peter - Frank Tuohy

Delia - Linda Ryan

Michael - Damian Sweeney

Mother Ireland - Deirdre Hayes

Cathal Brugha - Jonathan Gleeson

Kitty's Sisters: Fiona Delaney, Cathy Keane, Danielle Martin.

Best of luck to all involved in the show.