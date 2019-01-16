COOKERY DEMO
Celebrity chef Edward Hayden to visit Tipperary for Ballycahill NS cookery demonstration
Cookery demo will take place on Friday January 25
Celebrity chef, broadcaster and author, Edward Hayden
Celebrity Chef Edward Hayden will give a Cooking Demonstration in aid of Ballycahill National School on Friday January 25 in Younges Lounge, The Ragg, at 7.30pm. Tickets €20 are available from Ballycahill N.S. on 0504 22492, Anne Marie 087 9346125 or Kay 086 6814881.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on