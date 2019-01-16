Celebrity chef Edward Hayden to visit Tipperary for Ballycahill NS cookery demonstration

COOKERY DEMO

Celebrity chef, broadcaster and author, Edward Hayden

Celebrity Chef Edward Hayden will give a Cooking Demonstration in aid of Ballycahill National School on Friday January 25 in Younges Lounge, The Ragg, at 7.30pm. Tickets €20 are available from Ballycahill N.S. on 0504 22492, Anne Marie 087 9346125 or Kay 086 6814881.