Tipperary firm clean up with another prestigious award

An award-winning Tipperary company has scooped another major award.

It is the third major accolade this year for the firm.

Ryans Cleaning were announced as Cleaning Service Provider of the Year at the 2019 Facilities Management Awards, on Thursday last at the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin.

The prestigious national award is the third success the Thurles company has enjoyed this winter with local success at the County Tipperary Business Awards and national success at the Irish Contract Cleaning Association (ICCA) Awards also.

Pat Ryan, Founder and CEO said - ‘This is a really important award for our firm as it acknowledges our position in the market as the very best Cleaning Service Provider in the country, a title that we are most proud of.

“I am thrilled, not just for my family, many of whom work in the business with me, but for the entire team at Ryans Cleaning without whom none of this would be possible. This really is their award.’

“Ryans Cleaning are also shortlisted for a Green Award later this month and all eyes are on the Tipperary firm for international awards success also in the not too distant future as the company continues to grow in the UK and mainland Europe.

Ryans Cleaning are the market leaders choice with Irish clients including; Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin Zoo, 3 Arena, Electric Picnic and The Ploughing Championships to mention but a few. From a sporting venue perspective Croke Park, Punchestown, Limerick, Leopardstown, Galway, Tipperary and Kilbeggan racecourses are all valued clients.

They also have a varied portfolio in the UK including London’s Hyde Park, Latitude Music Festival, The Epsom Derby, Vicarage Road Stadium, the home of Watford FC and BBC’s Proms in the Park.