Tipperary's Chrissie attempting to climb Mount Brandon as part of the annual Kerry Challenge

Since celebrating her 80th birthday some years ago, great-grandmother Chrissie O’Meara has devoted much of her spare time towards climbing mountains so as to raise funds for cancer support charities. In that period she has climbed, Carrauntoohil, Mount Brandon, Croagh Patrick, Slieve Donard and Cnoc na dTobar Pilgrim Mountain. She also found time to abseil down a sea cliff face near the Cliffs of Moher to raise funds for the Thurles based Suirhaven Charity.

Now, she has set her next challenger: this is to climb Kerry’s renowned Mount Brandon. Chrissie previously conquered this mountain in 2014, but from the easier west side. Now she is in training again, but this time she intends to conquer the mountain from its more challenging east side. As part of her training, Chrissie heads up the Devil’s Bit at least once a week and is also attending fitness classes.

She is attempting the Mount Brandon climb as part of the the 23rd Annual Kerry Challenge which takes place from Fri, April 5 to Sun, April 7, and is based in the 4-star, Rose Hotel, Tralee The choice of walks includes an ascent of Carrauntoohil or Mount Brandon; among the alternatives are a low level walks along Cosán na Naomh, Pilgrim Path or the Dingle Way. The cost is €199 for the weekend, which is open to all comers. It includes accommodation and breakfast on Friday and Saturday, with dinner followed by entertainment till late on Saturday evening. A deposit of €60, made payable to Michael Sutton will secure your place. For information ring 086–4009989 or email michaelsutton1949@gmail.com. or visit midtipphillwalkers.ie/weekendsaway