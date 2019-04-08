Unofficial town dump: 'Despicable' Tipperary student accommodation 'attracting rats from across the country'

A student accommodation complex in County Tipperary has been labelled "the unofficial town dump".

The dumping of rubbish at Stradavoher Court in Thurles was hammered at Tipperary County Council's April meeting in Clonmel on Monday.

Cllr Jim Ryan said it has gotten "totally out of hand" with up to 60 black sacks dumped up against walls in Stradavoher Court. He said there is no communal dumping facilities for the students and that the estate has become infested with rats. He said birds and dogs are tearing the rubbish bags apart and that it is "absolutely appalling". He added: "This cannot be allowed to go on for the sake of the adjoining houses and businesses."

Cllr David Doran said the dumping is "absolutely despicable" and is "attracting rats from all over the country". He called on Tipperary County Council to go through the rubbish bags, identity the culprits, name and shame them, and commence prosecutions.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin has "lost count" of the number skips full of rubbish that he has cleared from Stradavoher Court at his business' expense. He said the culprits should be dealt with under pollution laws and that the issue needs to be taken "more seriously".