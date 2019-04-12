A tribute to retired Thurles postman, the late Sean Nolan

The sudden passing of retired postman, the late Sean Nolan, Moyne Road, Thurles occasioned great shock and sadness in his native town last week as a popular, well known and genial man was laid to rest.



Predeceased by his wife Mary (Donnelly), Sean led a very active life as a member of An Post, musician, keen golfer and father to his eight children. He never strayed too far from Thurles having been born in Turtulla and then moved the short distance to Moyne Road where he was to become a very valuable member of the close-knit community, a kind neighbour and a great friend to many.

Sean, predecessed by his brothers Stephen and Matty, was described by Rev Fr Joe Walsh as a man who took his time and didn't get too fussed about anything. How accurate a description of this gentle soul who loved a good laugh and who was always up for a bit of fun and a good yarn.



He was a devoted father to his sons Adrian, Shane, Padraig and John, daughters Caroline (Moore), Rachel, Deirdre and Claire and doting grandfather to his grandchildren Ross, Ben, Joshua, Luke, Reece, Stefani, Alex, Saoirse, Ava, Sam and Zach. Sean is also survived by his son-in-law Garrett, daughters-in-laws Cathriona and Denise, sisters Sheila and Maura, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good and dear friends.



In recent years, Sean was a constant support and help to his sisters Maura and Sheila and they will miss his presence and assistance very much, as will all of his family members and friends.

Sean's popularity was borne out by the throngs of people who attended Ryan's Funeral Home to pay their respects on Sunday evening and to offer their support to his grieving family. Likewise the Cathedral of the Assumption later on Sunday, and Monday where Sean's Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Walsh before he was conveyed to his final resting place in St Patrick's Cemetery. In a lovely touch, An Post workers awaited his remains on Sunday evening at Thurles Post Office in Liberty Square and flanked the cortege as it made its way to the Cathedral of the Assumption.



Sean Nolan, through his work, visited many homes in the locality, bringing letters and parcels of good news and bad, but always with a smile on his face. That's how he is remembered in Thurles now - as a kind hearted, gentle and caring man whose lived a full life, before being taken so suddenly. Sympathy is tendered to the bereaved.