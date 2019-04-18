Holy Week ceremonies in Thurles parish

A new departure with Stations of the Cross around Liberty Square

Thurles parish will embark upon a new Good Friday celebration this year with an outdoor Stations of the Cross processing around Liberty Square.



Fourteen stations have been placed in local shops/businesses and premises around Liberty Square and the plan is for those participating to gather at the Parish Centre (opposite the Cathedral of the Assumption) at 7:00pm from where the procession will commence.



The Stations of the Cross will be celebrated as normal at the fourteen stops along the route as the procession makes its way around Liberty Square and back down to the Cathedral of the Assumption. There will also be Prayer around the Cross in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 9:30pm on Good Friday.

An open invitation is extended to all to join in the Holy Week ceremonies which includes:



One of the Stations of the Cross in Liberty Square

Wednesday April 17

Chrism Mass: 7.30 p.m. Cathedral.



Holy Thursday

*Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 6.30 p.m. Bóthar Na Naomh Church (Family Mass: to include First Communion Children & their families)



* 7.30 p.m. Cathedral

*Holy Hour 10.00 p.m. Bóthar na Naomh Church.

Good Friday

*Children’s Story of Easter: 11.00 a.m. Bóthar na Naomh Church.

*The Lord’s Passion: 3.00 p.m. Cathedral.



*Stations of the Cross 5.00 p.m. Bóthar Na Naomh Church.

*Stations of the Cross (Outdoor) : 7.00pm. Gather outside Parish Centre.

*Prayer around the Cross: 9.30 p.m. Cathedral.

Holy Saturday

*Pilgrim Walk to Holycross Abbey: 10.00 a.m. Meet at Cathedral Yard.

*Liturgy of Blessing of Bread: 12 noon Cathedral.

(Polish Community).

CONFESSIONS

11.30 a.m. – 5.00 p.m. Cathedral.

Easter Vigil: 8.30 p.m. Cathedral - will begin outdoor if weather permits.



Easter Sunday

Sunday Mass Times as usual in both Churches with Dawn Mass in Killinan Cemetery @ 6.00 a.m.



FAMILY MASS

We invite all families to partake in the Holy Thursday Family Mass (April 18) in Bóthar na Naomh Church at 6.30 p.m. with a special invitation to all this year’s First Holy Communion children and their families.



HOLY THURSDAY – MASS OF THE LORD’S SUPPER (CATHEDRAL)

As part of our celebration of Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Communion will be distributed under both species. To facilitate this Eucharistic Ministers are asked to assemble in the Cathedral at 7.00 p.m.



CLERGY COLLECTION

The clergy collection will be taken up at all Masses next weekend. The money collected in each parish goes to a central diocesan fund from which all priests are paid.



HOLY PLACES COLLECTION

Will be taken up at all ceremonies on Good Friday.