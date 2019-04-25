Parnell Street parking remains for now as Thurles review is underway

A Notice of Motion tabled by Cllrs David Doran and Jim Ryan seeking to have a single yellow line placed along Parnell Street in Thurles, thereby removing car parking from 8:00am - 6:00pm has been by-passed by the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council.



The motion was strenuously put forward by the Independent councillors at the final meeting of the district, stating that they believed it would greatly help traffic flow in the town.



This is a matter which has been a real bone of contention in Thurles for many years, with a number of attempts at town council and district level in the past to introduce a ban on parking. There are pinch-point sections of the street, where parking is banned, but an outright ban has been rejected on a number of occasions.



The district executive responded by saying that an overall parking and parking charges review is underway in the area and takes into account all of Thurles, not just Parnell Street. The result of this review will be brought before the new council for consideration, and the advice given was that streets cannot be dealt with in isolation.



A number of councillors spoke against the proposal including Cllr Seamus Hanafin who said that any vehicles which enter the town must accept that they are no longer on motorways and must share the streets with other users. Cllrs Sean Ryan, Micheal Lowry and John Hogan all offered the opinion that the review should take place and the results considered before any decision is taken - Cllr Lowry said that he understood the problems in Parnell Street, but added that one single yellow line would not solve all of the issues.



The debate became heated as Cllr Doran urged for a vote to be taken, but Chairman Cllr Sean Ryan dismissed this saying that the review is underway and should be allowed to proceed. Cllr Doran suggested that this was “ an affront to democracy.”

District Manager Mr Matt Shortt, dismissed this suggestion and said that the council is very open to a full debate, once the review is completed and its results are known.