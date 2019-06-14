Stage is all set for the Spirit of Smokie in Thurles this weekend

“We are all looking forward to this concert and it promises to be a wonderful night" - Tommy Barrett.

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association are all set for the arrival of The Spirit of Smokie, who perform in Thurles this Saturday night June 15 in The Premier Hall.



The band consists of Dean Barton (son of Alan Barton former Smokie lead vocalist) and other musicians who have performed with Chris Norman and Alan Barton over the years.



Tickets for this event are priced at €20 and are available now from Bookworm, Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant and Gala Templemore.



The box office can be contacted on 0894487657 (Tommy) 0861538355 (Bridin). This event is in aid of Suir Haven Cancer Support Group. All monies raised from this event will stay within the local community to support the ongoing work of Suir Haven.



Tommy Barrett Chairman of the Moyne Road Residents Association spoke to the Tipperary Star about this event:

“We are all looking forward to this concert and it promises to be a wonderful night in the company of Dean Barton and his band. Doors will open at 8pm with the show starting at 8:30pm.



“I would advise people planning on attending this event to purchase their ticket in advance, there will only be a limited number of tickets available on the night, full bar facilities will be provided on the night. So for a great night of music and fun be sure to come along to the premier hall this Saturday June 15 for a trip down memory lane with all the old Smokie classics”, he said.