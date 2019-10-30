Moyne Road wins the Best Presented Large Estate

The residents of Moyne Road/ Bellevue were delighted to receive the news recently that they had received high marks of 93 per cent in the Refresh Thurles Best Presented Estate Competition.

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association comprises of Tommy Barrett (Chairperson), Peter Bolger (Secretary), Bridin O’Gorman (Treasurer), Ann Marie Barrett, Tim Lyons, Olive Collins, Michael Brett and Margaret Lyons.

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association thank Refresh Thurles for arranging this competition and look forward to taking part again next year.

All estates are encouraged to work together to improve the appearance of their area and to foster a sense of pride and belonging among the residents.

As part of this competition a judge visits each area and writes a report under a number of different headings.

The following is the judge’s report on Moyne Road/Bellevue.

‘Again this year the first impressions of the area is that it is a lovely place to live with a great sense of pride and community. The planter boxes throughout the estate provide splashes of colour especially as we are heading into autumn. The community put in extra effort in landscaping the area with the community garden opposite the water tower. This memorial garden is developing well and is very colourful. The estate is maintained to a very high standard. This year there is tree pruning that has been done. The appearance is quite severe, however I am sure this is a safety and longevity measure to keep the trees in the estate safe. It is great to see such a focus on community events in the area.

The estate would benefit from creating a small habitat area. It would also help to reduce the level of maintenance required in the estate also. Overall the estate is as always kept beautifully. It is neat, colourful and welcoming.’