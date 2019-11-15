Thurles Pres' girls enjoy school tour of a lifetime in Nashville

It may be every country music lover's dream to visit The Grand Olde Opry in downtown Nashville but that dream became a reality for forty seven lucky musicians, singers and dancers from Presentation Secondary School, Thurles recently.

An ideal time to visit Tennessee when the autumnal colours were vibrant, the homes and stores were decorated seasonally and the weather so mild.



Having forged a friendship with Volunteer State Community College over the years, the Principal, Marie Collins, finally accepted the gracious invitation extended by Dr. John Espey, who organised the annual trips from Tennessee to Tipperary and enjoyed the hospitality of the staff and students of the Presentation school.



That hospitality was reciprocated ten fold on the memorable trip to Nashville during midterm break last week. There was much planning and preparation by the Music Department under the guidance of Mr Patrick Conlon, Ms Cora Stapleton and Ms Trish McElgunn in advance of the much awaited trip. This wonderful opportunity was not only a sight seeing tour but also a chance to showcase the talent of the students in four different venues, including second and third level colleges.

The excited students received rapturous applause from appreciative audiences, who delighted in the display of traditional Irish music and culture.

The Pres girls prior to their departure for Nashville.

The action packed schedule ensured that the students and their teachers were always engaged and entertained. The highlights included tours of The Country Music Hall of Fame, The Ryman Auditorium, President Jackson's colonial home, a river cruise on The General Jackson Showboat, visits to John Paul 11 Private School, Gallatin Church Youth Centre and Volunteer State Community College. They also attended an American football game, where they were equally impressed with the marching bands and colourful cheerleaders as they were by the hard hitting players.



This was an incredible educational voyage packed with memorable moments for all lucky enough to be involved. The Presentation are so grateful to the organising committee of school management and generous teachers, who gave the trip of a life time - a school tour like no other and a chance to realise that dream, walking the streets of Nashville, enchanted and charmed by the mecca of country music and embraced by the warmth of the Tennessee welcome.