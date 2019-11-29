Christmas is on the way at Thurles library

It’s beginning to feel alot like Christmas in Thurles library as the events newsletter has just been printed! See our listing and information on bookings below!



Saturday December 7

Christmas story-time will take place at 11.30am. It’s time to get out those Christmas jumpers and Santa hats and come along to help Santa find his proper suit when Mrs Claus is sick on our interactive story-line. Raise our voices and sing-a-long to great songs like Jingle Bells and lots more!

Wednesday December 11

Christmas Workshop for Adults at 11.15am. This workshop is facilitated by Bertranda Delaney from the Thurles Flower Club. Some materials will be provided on the day details on booking. Spaces are limited bookings to the library on 0761-06-6131.

Tuesday December 17

Christmas Pyjama Story-time will take place at 6.30pm.

Join us for stories and songs special guest Mrs Claus will pop in to visit the children on the night.



Wednesday December 18

Annual Christmas Coffee Morning takes place from 11.15am. Come along for a cuppa, mince pie and some wonderful festive entertainment. We will be joined by two choirs this year The Little Flower National School and The Lámh Choir from Scoil Aonghusa Cashel. We look forward to sharing this special morning with all our customers. Free event and no booking necessary!

Friday December 20

Take time out from the busy Christmas craziness and come along to our Christmas Family Movie afternoon! The movie will start at 2.30pm and we are rolling back the years with this years choice of The Muppets Christmas Carol. This is a gentle version of the Dickens classic!

Please note that while all our events are free we are taking bookings for story-times, the workshop and film afternoon. Book at the desk with a member of staff or call 0761-06-6131.