Next Thurles memory cafe meeting on January 9

The next meeting of the Memory Cafe will take place in the Bookworm, Thurles on Thursday, January 9 at 11 am.

The cafe is open to people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimers and dementia as well as their carers and family members.

The topic to be discussed at the next meeting will cover the more advanced stages of this condition and the management of this stage.

Again there will be a little music and song to end on a happy note.

All are welcome to attend.