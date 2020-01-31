Citizen Soldier - a biography of Séumas Robinson is launched in Tipperary

One of the missing pieces of the jigsaw that was, and still is, the War of Independence in Tipperary was an authorative biography of Séumas Robinson, the founding Brigadier of the Third Tipperary Brigade IRA.

Because he left no autobiography or formal memoir he has been, to too great an extent, overlooked. It seemed that it was always to be his fate to be reduced to a footnote in the stories of others. Now at last the omission has been corrected.

In the Gallery of the Excel theatre in Tipperary last week Dr. Martin Mansergh launched “Citizen Soldier”, a biography of Séumas Robinson which had been written by Daniel Jack, a Belfast native and a cousin of the Brigadier.

Martin’s introduction was meticulously researched, erudite, insightful, and, when the occasion demanded, witty.

In his contribution Daniel Jack outlined his relationship to the Brigadier. He described his motivation for writing the biography, explaining how he’d tried to make it both authorative and readily interesting to the general reader.

During his contribution he showed himself to be not only well versed in the activities of his famous relation, but also well acquainted with the places where those actions occurred.

He also reminded his listeners that Séumas had been in the thick of the fighting in the O'Connell Street area during the 1916 Easter Rising.

A large attendance was present for the launch, which was co-hosted by the Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee and Comóradh na nÓglach.

It included many close relatives of the Brigadier’s comrades of a century ago.

Before and after the formal part of the proceedings entertainment was provided by a group of musicians and singers associated with the Cabragh Wetlands, Thurles.

All the reports about the book to date have been very positive. It certainly is a significant contribution to the history of the War of Independence in Tipperary, and to the life story of its peerless Brigadier, Séumas Robinson