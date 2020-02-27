FUNDRAISER
Thurles Macra na Feirme fun run in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary
On Sunday, March 1, Thurles Macra na Feirme are having their annual fundraiser, a 7km run/jog/walk around Leugh in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary branch.
Registration is from 10am in Leugh Muintir na Tire Hall beside Leugh National School.
Entry is €10 and under 12's are free.
All support would be greatly appreciated as it is for a great cause.
