Thurles Macra na Feirme fun run in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary

On Sunday, March 1, Thurles Macra na Feirme are having their annual fundraiser, a 7km run/jog/walk around Leugh in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary branch.

Registration is from 10am in Leugh Muintir na Tire Hall beside Leugh National School.

Entry is €10 and under 12's are free.

All support would be greatly appreciated as it is for a great cause.