FUNDRAISER

Thurles Macra na Feirme fun run in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Macra na Feirme fun run in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary

Thurles Macra na Feirme fun run in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary

On Sunday, March 1, Thurles Macra na Feirme are having their annual fundraiser, a 7km run/jog/walk around Leugh in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland - Tipperary branch.
Registration is from 10am in Leugh Muintir na Tire Hall beside Leugh National School.
Entry is €10 and under 12's are free.
All support would be greatly appreciated as it is for a great cause.