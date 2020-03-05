Moves underway to open voluntary tourist office in Thurles

Moves are underway to establish a voluntary tourist office in Thurles at the former GAA shop in Lár na Páirce, Slievenamon Road.

A number of fundraising intiatives are underway including a Gofundme page and the whole project is being driven by Jane Ryan.

“Hopefully we can raise some funding and also draw attention to the project. We need to furnish the office, set up a computer system, phone system, signage/imagery, large screen TV to show experiences locally in the office, marketing and promotion.

“We can make a real difference to the way Thurles and surrounding areas are promoted and increase visitors by actively marketing what we have to offer here in Thurles,” Jane Ryan said this week.



The plan is to open the new office early in April, just in time for the tourism season and the hope is that the office can act as a focal point for people coming to the town to get all the information they require to enjoy the many highlights of the locality.

“We have voluntary staff in place to keep the office open full time during the summer season and reduced hours in the winter.

This will not only help with the tourism sites in the area but will help hotels, B&B's, pubs, restaurants, cafes. Any donation will help us achieve this goal, we aim to be doors open by April 1, 2020. This project will help attract people to this area and make sure people know what we have to offer,” Jane says.