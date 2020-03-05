Thurles Musical Society launches charity night for Made in Dagenham

Online booking is now open and seats can be secured for the show at gr8events.ie Tickets cost €20 for adults; €10 for children; and €15 for OAP's on Wednesday and Thursday only. Charity night tickets can also be booked at the Thurels Parish office from Monday next.

Thurles Musical Society this week launched their opening night charity event with the Cathedral Re-roofing project to benefit from the Tuesday evening performance of Made in Dagenham.

The show opens on Tuesday March 31 in The Premier Hall and tickets are on sale right now online at gr8events.ie or at the Thurles Parish Centre. All tickets cost €20 for the opening evening.



This week Fr James Purcell, PP, attended rehearsals to launch the initiative and was delighted to see that work is at a very advanced stage despite being three weeks out from opening night. No stranger to the stage himself having played a number of roles with TMS down through the years, Fr James is very pleased that the many links between the Society and the Cathedral parish are as strong as ever - many TMS members are involved in the Cathedral choir, the Cathedral Folk Group and a number of the other groups and committees which contribute to the running of the Thurles faith community - the driving force behind the foundation of the Society back in 1950 was the late Fr William Noonan, a curate in the Cathedral presbytery at the time, who was made an Honorary Life Member of the Society in 1990.

Members of Thurles Musical Society pictured with Fr James Purcell PP, at the announcement of the charity opening night event for the Cathedral Re-roofing project.



TMS committee members as well as the cast and chorus of Made in Dagenham, which will run in The Premier Hall until Saturday April 4, welcomed Fr Purcell to rehearsal for the launch but were unable to convince him to jump on-board and join in the chorus - another time perhaps.



Advertising and patrons are being finalised at the present time so anybody wishing to be involved in these elements should make contact with the society as soon as possible.

As already mentioned, the online booking is now open and seats can be secured for the show at gr8events.ie Tickets cost €20 for adults; €10 for children; and €15 for OAP's on Wednesday and Thursday only.