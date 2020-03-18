Meeting on Thurles Gold Star project cancelled

The Tipperary Centre for Independent Living were to host a public meeting in the Anner Hotel, Thurles this evening Wednesday at 7:00pm to discuss the possibility of Thurles becoming a Gold Star town which promotes inclusive accessibility for all. However, due to coronavirus restrictions, this meeting has been cancelled.

The purpose of the meeting was to hear how the Gold Star initiative worked in other areas with Guest Speaker, Anne Bradshaw; to gather information on the issues that will need to be addressed on the Thurles Gold Star Project; and to establish a task group.

Project Co-Ordinator Joan Anglilm said: “The Gold Star initiative tries to deal with the broad spectrum of disability including intellectual, physical and sensory. And, achieving Gold Star status can make a huge dfference to the lives of people,” she said.

The task group will agree a goal orientated action plan for rollout of the Gold Star initiative, to address the issues identified at the public meeting. The intention of the Gold Star project is to promote greater independence and participation for all people in their local communities.

“Anne Bolton, Care Manager at TCIL said: “Working with people with disabilities I know that there is a very definite need for improvement in accessibility in Thurles.”

The ulitmate aim of the Thurles Gold Star universal access initiative will be to work to improve awareness and integration of people with disabilities and to assist the community in ensuring all premises and activities are accessible and welcoming to all.

“We want to do everything possible to make Thurles more accessible to everyone and I would really encourage anyone who has a role to play in this initiative to come along to the public meeting when we do eventually re schedule it, and have your say. Everyone can play their part in this and the more we have on board, the better,” Cllr Seamus Hanafin said.

Contact: thurlesgoldstar @gmail.com for further information.