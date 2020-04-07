Easter
Holy Week Ceremonies to be streamed live from Thurles parish
Easter ceremonies will be streamed live on thurlesparish.ie
Log on to thurlesparish.ie to participate in all the ceremonies from the Cathedral of the Assumption
A streaming service on-line has been set up to enable people from Thurles parish and wider, to participate spiritually in the offering of the Mass from the safety of their homes – available on www.thurlesparish.ie
If you have difficulty in accessing the live stream on the website please search Google for twitch and then search: thurles parish live - this link will bring you directly to the live stream.
Thurles parish intends to maintain the daily radio transmission at 11.00a.m. Please tune in to local radio and the website for updates.
HOLY WEEK CEREMONIES
Holy Week Ceremonies will be available on live stream @ www.thurlesparish.ie:
HOLY THURSDAY
Mass of the Lord's Supper – 7.00 p.m.
Prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane – 9.00 p.m.
GOOD FRIDAY
The Lords Passion– 3.00 p.m.
Stations of the Cross – 7.00 p.m.
HOLY SATURDAY
Easter Vigil – 7.00 p.m.
EASTER SUNDAY
Mass at 11.00 a.m.
The Easter Clergy Collection will also be taken up this weekend and any envelopes can be dropped into the Parish Office in Cathedral Street, Thurles. Your support is greatly appreciated at this time.
