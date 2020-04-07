Holy Week Ceremonies to be streamed live from Thurles parish

A streaming service on-line has been set up to enable people from Thurles parish and wider, to participate spiritually in the offering of the Mass from the safety of their homes – available on www.thurlesparish.ie

If you have difficulty in accessing the live stream on the website please search Google for twitch and then search: thurles parish live - this link will bring you directly to the live stream.

Thurles parish intends to maintain the daily radio transmission at 11.00a.m. Please tune in to local radio and the website for updates.



HOLY WEEK CEREMONIES

Holy Week Ceremonies will be available on live stream @ www.thurlesparish.ie:

HOLY THURSDAY

Mass of the Lord's Supper – 7.00 p.m.

Prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane – 9.00 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY

The Lords Passion– 3.00 p.m.

Stations of the Cross – 7.00 p.m.

HOLY SATURDAY

Easter Vigil – 7.00 p.m.

EASTER SUNDAY

Mass at 11.00 a.m.

The Easter Clergy Collection will also be taken up this weekend and any envelopes can be dropped into the Parish Office in Cathedral Street, Thurles. Your support is greatly appreciated at this time.